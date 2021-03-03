Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.29. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMT. Barclays increased their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

KMT traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,843. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -94.61, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. Kennametal has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $41.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.