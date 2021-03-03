Kenneth J. Kelley Sells 5,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,998.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.31 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HALO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

