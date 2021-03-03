Kevin Paul Latek Sells 13,265 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Paul Latek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of Gray Television stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $675,718.20.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of Gray Television stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $341,873.70.

On Friday, December 11th, Kevin Paul Latek sold 73,808 shares of Gray Television stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,372,828.80.

GTN opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 685,905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth about $21,188,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 85,445 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 14,983.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 377,470 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

