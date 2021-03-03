Keybank National Association OH Buys 11,661 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Exelixis by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 86,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $439,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,521 shares in the company, valued at $626,321.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,300,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 404,097 shares of company stock worth $8,786,222. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.