Keybank National Association OH Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after buying an additional 936,160 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,036,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,345,000 after buying an additional 309,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,275,000 after buying an additional 98,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

