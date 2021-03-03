Keybank National Association OH Has $878,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CarMax were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in CarMax by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $1,537,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $120.98 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

