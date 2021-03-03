Keybank National Association OH Has $941,000 Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 150.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,685 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $39,452,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 437,286 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

