Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 371.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 112,124 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 145.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 552,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 327,800 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

BEN opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

