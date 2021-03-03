Keybank National Association OH Sells 6,352 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Enbridge by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,481 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Enbridge by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $630,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,253,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

