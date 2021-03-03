Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.11

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.11 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 86.40 ($1.13). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 82.35 ($1.08), with a volume of 1,010,281 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £133.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.11.

Kier Group Company Profile (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

