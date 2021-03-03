Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 569.0% from the January 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KGFHY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 31,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

