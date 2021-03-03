Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.00 and last traded at $60.38. 1,691,953 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,575,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $13,207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $7,588,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $2,126,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $5,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

