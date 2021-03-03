Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

KIGRY stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.26. 6,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,342. Kion Group has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.