KKV Secured Loan Fund (KKVL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on March 17th

KKV Secured Loan Fund (LON:KKVL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON KKVL opened at GBX 21.25 ($0.28) on Wednesday. KKV Secured Loan Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 13.05 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 50.40 ($0.66).

