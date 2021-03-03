Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $58.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

