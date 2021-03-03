Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $49.30. 47,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,672. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.