Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

KOPN stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.91. 340,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,150,403. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $757.82 million, a PE ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 2.45.

Get Kopin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 45,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 74,721 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $221,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 401,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.