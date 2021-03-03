Kopin Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,295 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,839 call options.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $588,566.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,260 shares in the company, valued at $641,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,359 shares of company stock worth $1,779,505 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the third quarter valued at $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

