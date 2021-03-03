Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Daniel R. Groves Sells 6,795 Shares

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KOP stock traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,416. The firm has a market cap of $767.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $37.68.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

KOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 1,024.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

