Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.16% of Weyerhaeuser worth $39,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

