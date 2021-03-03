Korea Investment CORP Has $25.84 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $25,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,507,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after buying an additional 1,162,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,650,000 after buying an additional 435,412 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TT opened at $158.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.22. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

