Korea Investment CORP Has $40.77 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $40,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,551 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,022. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

