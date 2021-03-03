Korea Investment CORP Has $44.94 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $44,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 50.1% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

