Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $51,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after buying an additional 199,981 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 88,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,120 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 483,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 60,074 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWE opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWE. Barclays began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.