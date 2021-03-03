KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the January 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of KOSÉ stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.69. 14,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,461. KOSÉ has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSRYY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About KOSÉ

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.