Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Down 61.8% in February

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 289,000 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the January 28th total of 756,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ KOSS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. 19,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,742. Koss has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $127.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Nancy Koss 2012 Trust, Dated 1 sold 70,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $2,963,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 832,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,258,731.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of Koss stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $63,781.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,596.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,601 shares of company stock worth $18,559,045. 71.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent quarter.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

