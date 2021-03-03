Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. (OTCMKTS:KOZAY) Cut to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. (OTCMKTS:KOZAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KOZAY stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Company Profile

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. explores and operates gold mines in Turkey. It owns interests in the Ovacik, Mastra, Cukuralan Kaymaz, Himmetdede, Coraklik, and Kubaslar gold mines, as well as Mollakara project. The company is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

