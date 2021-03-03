Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Trading Up 8.8%

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) shot up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.04 and last traded at $40.48. 351,101 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 266,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kraton by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraton in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kraton by 192.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

