Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.20.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

