KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that KT Co. (NYSE:KT) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KT’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KT will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KT.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter.

KT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

KT stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. KT has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

