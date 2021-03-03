Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Given New $43.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.42.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

