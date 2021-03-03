KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of KWS stock opened at €71.70 ($84.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €39.15 ($46.06) and a one year high of €77.00 ($90.59). The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

