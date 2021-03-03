L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Announces Earnings Results

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

Shares of FSTR stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,803. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $185.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.22. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $18.25.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Wednesday.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.