L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded L Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on L Brands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on L Brands from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

NYSE:LB opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

