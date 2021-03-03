L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives $224.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,132,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,443,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $186.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,019. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

