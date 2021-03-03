Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.15 per share for the quarter.

Shares of LIF opened at C$38.60 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$13.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.14.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

