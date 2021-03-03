LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Increases Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Price Target to $12.00

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $5.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KOPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $842.88 million, a PE ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kopin news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $127,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $178,413.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,610 shares in the company, valued at $738,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the third quarter worth $34,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

