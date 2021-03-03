LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCMLY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of HCMLY opened at $11.50 on Monday. LafargeHolcim has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LafargeHolcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

