L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Down 46.1% in February

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the January 28th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.509 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. L’Air Liquide’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.