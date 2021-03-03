Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to announce sales of $63.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.90 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $57.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $247.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $255.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $254.66 million, with estimates ranging from $242.20 million to $266.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 10,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $825.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

