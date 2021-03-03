Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s Largest Position

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 4.2% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

LRCX traded down $4.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $568.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,672. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.64. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $603.60. The company has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

