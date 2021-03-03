Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at about $1,877,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 121,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $91.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.