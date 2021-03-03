Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of LW opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.16. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.