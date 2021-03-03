Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 122.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP opened at $14.37 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

In other news, Director Konstantin Poukalov purchased 27,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $305,826.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,902,453 shares of company stock valued at $30,305,826.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

