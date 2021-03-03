Larry L. Wood Sells 7,830 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $657,641.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 371,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,186,578.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EW opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average is $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 364,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,189,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

