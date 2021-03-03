Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.45

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$40.45 and last traded at C$40.16, with a volume of 1043326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.28.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.11.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 90.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.