Lead Wallet Tops One Day Volume of $1.43 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $6.13 million and $1.43 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.51 or 0.00497578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00075850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00080059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00081499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00058256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.05 or 0.00498678 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io.

Lead Wallet Token Trading

