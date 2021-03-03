Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $281.60

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 281.60 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 279.70 ($3.65), with a volume of 7292663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271.60 ($3.55).

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGEN. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 245.82 ($3.21).

Get Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 262.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 233.91. The company has a market cap of £16.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 855 shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,291.40 ($2,993.73). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,123 shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751.35 ($3,594.66). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,011 shares of company stock worth $779,053 in the last 90 days.

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) Company Profile (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.