Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Shares Up 7.4%

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.21. 124,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 165,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Leju alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.77 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.