Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.07

Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.84 ($0.02). Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02), with a volume of 21,021 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67.

Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) Company Profile (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

